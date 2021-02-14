Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 35.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 139,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

