Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 35.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BDJ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.