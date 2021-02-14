Short Interest in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declines By 61.0%

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period.

BGR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 295,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,759. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

