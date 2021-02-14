Short Interest in Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Grows By 200.0%

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AIAGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB upgraded Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIAGY opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

