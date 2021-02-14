Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Expands By 113.6%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the January 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $0.85 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

