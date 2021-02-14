Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 48.7%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.