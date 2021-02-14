Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 48.7%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.