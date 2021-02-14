Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Decreases By 56.1%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the January 14th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000.

NYSE:ACV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,884. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

