Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Drops By 62.2%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company develops and sells enterprise application software, including accounting software and enterprise resource planning software; and social trading software and multi-accounting trading management system to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients.

