Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 34.2%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Accor has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

