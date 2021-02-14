Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases By 154.5%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AOD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. 290,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,040. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 143,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 419,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter.

