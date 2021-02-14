Shard Trading Up 72.1% This Week (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. Shard has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $206.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002986 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

