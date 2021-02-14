SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 219.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $1,293,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,291 shares of company stock worth $7,071,893. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

