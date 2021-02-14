SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Celsius by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celsius by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $61.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

