SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 124,124 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 346.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,124 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.