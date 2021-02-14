SFE Investment Counsel Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,687 shares of company stock worth $4,850,806. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

