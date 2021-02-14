Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

