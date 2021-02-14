Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$12.70 at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.93.

Shares of VII stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

