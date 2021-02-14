Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded up 16.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.89 and last traded at $68.92. 1,120,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 403,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrance Mcguire bought 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,092,229 shares of company stock worth $46,303,368 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,909,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,296,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,995,000.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

