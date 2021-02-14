SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.