Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.92.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

