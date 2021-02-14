Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.
Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.
In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.
