Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.64.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total transaction of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

