Scorpio Bulkers (NASDAQ:NETI) Shares Up 8%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NASDAQ:NETI) shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.60. 180,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 190,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETI)

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt.

