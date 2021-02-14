Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Trading Up 5.6%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 454,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 720,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Scientific Games by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

