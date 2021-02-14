Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Decreased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $37.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

