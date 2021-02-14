Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Insider Purchases £159.03 in Stock

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) insider Fraser McIntyre acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £159.03 ($207.77).

Shares of LON:SCF opened at GBX 281 ($3.67) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £193.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 256.32. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a one year low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 315.02 ($4.12).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

