Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $66.72.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

