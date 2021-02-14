Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) PT Set at €130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.27 ($137.96).

Shares of SU opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

