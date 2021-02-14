Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of BFS stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,365 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.