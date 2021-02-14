SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 231.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.35. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.