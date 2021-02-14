SafeCapital Achieves Market Capitalization of $95,164.11 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $95,164.11 and approximately $1.23 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.