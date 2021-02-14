Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,955.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $234,955.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 143.8% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001329 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

