Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Earnings Results

Ryder System (NYSE:R) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Ryder System updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.65 EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.
Ryder System stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
