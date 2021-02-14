RWM Asset Management LLC Takes $368,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.