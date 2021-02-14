RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,129 Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFQY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 85,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25.

