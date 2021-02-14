RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,780 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.