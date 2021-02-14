RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

