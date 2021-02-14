RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $282,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

