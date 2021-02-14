Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RUPRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

