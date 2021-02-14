Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Short Interest Update

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
RUPRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44. Rupert Resources has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $5.49.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.