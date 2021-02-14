Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 375” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.