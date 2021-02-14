Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$160.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$160.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FSV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian upgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$189.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$171.92. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$83.36 and a 52 week high of C$198.70. The stock has a market cap of C$8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

