Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Price Target to C$1.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

GTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price objective on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

TSE:GTE opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of C$477.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

