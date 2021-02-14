Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €153.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €174.45 ($205.24).

RI opened at €159.30 ($187.41) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €157.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €149.59.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

