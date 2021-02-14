Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.79 ($3.28).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

