Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 345.31.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

