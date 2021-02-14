Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Short Interest Up 83.8% in January

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the January 14th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 267,803 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 613,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 970,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 693,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 254,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMTI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,020. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $163.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

