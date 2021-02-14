Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $336.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

