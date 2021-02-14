Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 315 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,547,000 after buying an additional 79,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,642,000 after acquiring an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,292,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

