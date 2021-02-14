Roble Belko & Company Inc Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

