Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 121.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. 790,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

