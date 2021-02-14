Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.
OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$88.67 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $99.55.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
