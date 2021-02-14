Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 63.2% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$88.67 on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.42. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $99.55.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.