RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $449.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space does not bode well. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year-to-date.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $359.30.

Shares of RNG opened at $443.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -360.40 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $446.18.

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

