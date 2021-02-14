rhino investment partners Inc Takes $1.40 Million Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Timberland Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $120,684.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,158. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Timberland Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.